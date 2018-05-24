BUSINESS

Wawa opening 800th store

Wawa opening 800th store. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on May 24, 2018. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Wawa will open its 800th store Thursday morning.

The grand opening Thursday will see special giveaways for the first 100 customers, free food and drink samples, and a huge 800-shaped cake. The store will offer several grand opening specials including any size fountain drink for $0.89 and any Shorti hoagie variety for $2.99.

The store at 1702 Rocky Run Parkway in Wilmington will also be giving away free coffee through Sunday to celebrate.

Wawa is opening 50 stores this year throughout the mid-Atlantic and Florida. It is also renovating 75 others.

