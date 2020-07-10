2 thrown from vehicle, critically injured in Rhawnhurst crash

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man and woman are in critical condition after being ejected from their vehicle during a crash in the Rhawnhurst section of Philadelphia.It happened around 2:30 a.m. Friday at Bustleton and Solly avenues.Police said the driver of a silver Honda, described as a 24-year-old man, slammed into their vehicle.The striking vehicle also hit a home and damaged a fence.Police said the two victims were found alert on the side of the street, but complaining of excruciating pain when officers arrived. Medics took both to the hospital.The driver of the Honda was not injured.Authorities are not yet sure if charges will be filed.