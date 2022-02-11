black history month

6abc proudly celebrates Bynum Brothers Hospitality dining, live music

Benjamin and Robert Bynum continue to bolster Philly's dining, live music scene.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- As part of our celebration of Black excellence, 6abc proudly salutes the Bynum Brothers Hospitality Group for their contributions to the Philadelphia live music and dining scene.
  • In 1990, Robert and Benjamin Bynum opened a live-jazz venue, Zanzibar Blue, that gave food and music equal footing while serving a diverse clientele
  • The brothers started in the club business learning from their father, Benjamin Bynum Sr., who owned neighborhood bars and founded the Cadillac Club at Broad Street and Erie Avenue in North Philadelphia, which hosted such stars as Gladys Knight and the Pips and Aretha Franklin.


  • The Bynum Brothers' focus is "Let's provide the service. Let's provide a good product. Let's make people want to be a part of what we're doing."
  • They developed a concept that there be equal emphasis placed on food and entertainment, allowing both to stand on their own if necessary.
  • They created a new concept called The Hero Kitchen. So far, they have donated more than 600 meals.
  • 2 restaurants and an event space are currently operating under the Bynum Brothers Hospitality Brand.


Relish | www.relishphiladelphia.com

South | www.southjazzkitchen.com
SouthSide Events and Catering: Email:info@southrestaurant.net | Instagram: @SouthSideEventSpace

More 2022 Black History Month Honorees
