Cab driver with throat slashed, found lying dead in street in Juniata: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating what they believe is the fatal stabbing of a cab driver in the city's Juniata section Tuesday morning.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. on the 4400 block of I Street.

Police and medics responded to a report of a body found at that location.

Officers said when they arrived they found a man lying in the street with his throat cut. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Near the scene, police said they found a Toyota Camry with limousine plates with blood and cash inside. The cab had crashed into several parked cars.

Officers said there was also money strewn about the street and a bloody trail leading to the victim's body.

Police are checking are surveillance cameras for clues and questioning witnesses.

Officials said they believe two men jumped out of the backseat car and ran from the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.

***This story is developing. Check back with 6abc.com for updates.***
