Cafe Lift levels up with a new location and classic early-day eats

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Cafe Lift has built a following around great breakfasts and brunches since opening 20 ago.
Now husband and wife owners Michael and Jeniphur Pasquarello are moving the shop to an old factory in Spring Garden.
The menu will still have the classics they are known for, like huevos rancheros and cannoli French toast - covering every palate from savory to sweet.
The new location has two levels, expansive views, a separate coffee counter, and nostalgic decor from the '60s through the '80s.
Cafe Lift | Instagram | Facebook
1124 Spring Garden Street, Philadelphia, PA 19123
215-669-1126
open 8 a.m.-3 p.m. daily