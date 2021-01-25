FYI Philly

Cake & Joe, Cafe Couleur give Philly's coffee scene a jolt

By Natalie Jason
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Despite the pandemic and its devastating effect on small businesses, especially dining establishments, we found two new coffee shops that recently opened their doors.

Cake & Joe specializes in intricately designed cakes that have been called 'too pretty to eat'.

Co-owners Sarah Qi and Trista Tang have been best friends since attending high school together in China.

Both have been in Philadelphia since attending college here, and say they are glad to offer a relaxing outpost for customers during these stressful times.

Cafe Couleur just opened in Old City with Vietnamese-inspired offerings. Husband and wife owners Pete Nguyen and LeLe Tran say they plan to keep a small menu, and hope to become a neighborhood favorite.


Cake & Joe | Facebook | Instagram

1401 E. Moyamensing, Philadelphia, PA 19147
215-220-4599

Cafe Couleur | Facebook | Instagram
323 Arch Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106
215-370-7538
