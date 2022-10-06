CA kidnapping: Suspect worked for family, baby was left to die, family spokesperson says

The Merced County sheriff says that while no evidence leads to it, he believes one other suspect may be connected.

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. -- All four bodies of the family members who were kidnapped from a business in Central California's Merced County earlier this week have been found.

Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke says the bodies of 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh, 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, their eight-month-old child Aroohi Dheri and the baby's uncle, 39-year-old Amandeep Singh were found Wednesday evening in an orchard near Indiana and Hutchins Roads.

A family spokesperson tells Action News the primary suspect in the kidnapping and murder, Jesus Manuel Salgado, is a former employee who used to drive for the victims' trucking company.

They had a disagreement and parted ways.

The spokesperson also revealed the baby Aroohi Dheri was left for dead and died from exposure.

Action News also learned that Amandeep Singh is survived by his wife and two kids, who are in their teens.

The city of Merced has announced a candlelight vigil for the family will be held every night at 7 p.m. starting Oct. 6 until Oct. 9.

On Monday, the family members were kidnapped from a business in Merced County.

Warnke said that a farm worker near the orchard found the bodies and immediately contacted authorities.

All of the bodies were found close together.

"There are no words to describe the anger I feel," Warnke said during a press conference Wednesday evening. "There's a special place in hell for this guy."

Earlier in the day Wednesday, the Merced County Sheriff's Office released chilling new video showing the moment the family was kidnapped.

Jasdeep and Amandeep Singh came out of the business with their hands zip-tied together. Moments later, the video shows the kidnapper leading Jasleen Kaur and her 8-month-old baby, Aroohi Dheri, out of the building into a truck.

Salgado was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon and remains in the hospital in critical condition after he tried to kill himself.

The sheriff's office said his own family contacted authorities reporting that Salgado had admitted to them he was involved with the kidnapping of the family.

