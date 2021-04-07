What the moment a murder suspect crashes during California chase

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=10493041" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A murder suspect is leading authorities on a dangerous chase across Riverside and Los Angeles counties Tuesday evening.

POMONA, California -- A fleeing driver slammed into a tractor-trailer in California, bringing an end to a dangerous and erratic chase on Tuesday night.Several law enforcement vehicles were at the scene the moment the murder suspect crashed a pickup truck and surrendered at an intersection in Pomona around 7 p.m. A passenger in the truck also exited and was taken into custody.During the chase, the suspect drove onto the sidewalk at one point, and came close to hitting other cars on the road. The suspect also ran red lights and drove on the wrong side of the road into oncoming traffic.Television helicopters were over the chase around 6 p.m. as the driver was going at high speeds on the 60 Freeway. Prior to reaching Pomona, the suspect was in the east San Gabriel Valley area and driving over 75 mph with multiple officers behind.Both the driver and the passenger were taken into custody. They have not been identified.