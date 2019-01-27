California woman tracks down her stolen wallet with bank app

U.S. & WORLD

REDDING, Calif. (WPVI) --
A Northern California woman tracked down her stolen wallet and suspected thief with a little help from a bank app.

Leasha Sanders says her wallet and keys went missing while she was at a Chuck E. Cheese in Redding.

An app on her phone notified her every time there was a transaction on one of her credit cards.

Sanders followed the notifications to a nearby Walmart, where she found a woman and alerted a manager.

Sanders grabbed her wallet and keys from the woman without a struggle.

Police arrived but the woman got away.

