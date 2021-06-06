Woman rescued from apartment fire in Gloucester Township

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Woman rescued from apartment fire in Gloucester Township

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Firefighters in Camden County, New Jersey rescued a woman who had been badly burned on her hands and feet during an apartment fire.

First responders found smoke pouring from the Cherrywood Apartments in Gloucester Township around 10 p.m. Saturday.

They rescued one woman who had been trapped in an upstairs unit.

Medics rushed her to Cooper Trauma Center.

Investigators say the fire does not appear suspicious, and they are working to figure out how it started.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
gloucester townshipfireapartment fire
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
17-year-old shot and killed in South Jersey Walmart parking lot
Schuylkill Expressway reopens after multi-vehicle crash
KOP man accused of child porn, sextortion, sex assaults
Philadelphia sees inequities in mortgage approvals
'Hamilton' Lottery: Be in the room where it happens for only $10
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Show More
Top 6: Game day spots in Philly
Biden tells Justice Department to address unruly passengers
Fire spreads inside Fishtown building, placed under control
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
NJ blood bank needs donor dogs to save lives of local pets
More TOP STORIES News