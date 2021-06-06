Woman rescued from apartment fire in Gloucester Township

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Firefighters in Camden County, New Jersey rescued a woman who had been badly burned on her hands and feet during an apartment fire.First responders found smoke pouring from the Cherrywood Apartments in Gloucester Township around 10 p.m. Saturday.They rescued one woman who had been trapped in an upstairs unit.Medics rushed her to Cooper Trauma Center.Investigators say the fire does not appear suspicious, and they are working to figure out how it started.