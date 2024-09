7 people hospitalized with symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, Del. (WPVI) -- Seven people were taken to the hospital Friday with symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning in Wilmington, Delaware.

It happened at the Prices Corner Shopping Center around 2 p.m.

Authorities say a construction worker was using a gas-powered saw inside a store undergoing renovations.

That caused a build-up of carbon monoxide, forcing the evacuation of about a dozen stores.

A number of people were treated for possible exposure at the scene.