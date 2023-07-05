Girl, 6, injured in shooting during July 4th fireworks in Camden, New Jersey

Officials say the gunfire erupted after a dispute between two groups approximately a block and a half away from the celebration.

CAMDEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A 6-year-old girl was wounded after a shooting during the Camden, New Jersey fireworks show on Tuesday night.

Officials with the Camden County Police Department say three juveniles from Philadelphia were taken into custody, and one is believed to be the shooting suspect.

All three have been released as the investigation continues and police gather evidence to work toward arrests.

The gunfire erupted after a dispute between two groups approximately a block and a half away from the celebration along Mickle Boulevard at the city's waterfront, officials say.

Investigators believe one person fired a gun and the girl was shot in the knee.

She and two other people were taken to Cooper University Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The girl is expected to be released from the hospital on Wednesday.

Several people who were present when the gunfire happened posted about their experiences on social media.

While at least one video shows people running, an official with Camden County says the vast majority of the 20,000 spectators never heard the gunshots and that there was no mass evacuation.

That official added that law enforcement was in close proximity to the scene.

The names of the two people in custody have not been released.