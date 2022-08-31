Police seek hit-and-run driver after motorcyclist killed in Camden, New Jersey

CAMDEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police are looking for the driver involved in a hit-and-run crash in Camden, New Jersey that left a motorcyclist dead.
The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at the corner of Mount Ephraim and Sayres avenues.
According to Camden County police, the motorcyclist was hit by a gold Nissan Maxima.
The motorcyclist later died at the hospital.
Police say the driver of the Nissan, which was also described as champagne-colored, quickly left the scene after impact.
Officials released a photo of a similar-looking vehicle on Wednesday.
Investigators say the vehicle was heavily damaged and is missing its rear bumper.
Anyone with information has asked to call the Camden County Police Department tipline at (856) 757-7042.