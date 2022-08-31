Police seek hit-and-run driver after motorcyclist killed in Camden, New Jersey

Police say the driver of a gold Nissan quickly left the scene after impact.

CAMDEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police are looking for the driver involved in a hit-and-run crash in Camden, New Jersey that left a motorcyclist dead.

The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at the corner of Mount Ephraim and Sayres avenues.

According to Camden County police, the motorcyclist was hit by a gold Nissan Maxima.

The motorcyclist later died at the hospital.

Police say the driver of the Nissan, which was also described as champagne-colored, quickly left the scene after impact.

Officials released a photo of a similar-looking vehicle on Wednesday.

Investigators say the vehicle was heavily damaged and is missing its rear bumper.

Pictured: Images released by Camden County police.

Anyone with information has asked to call the Camden County Police Department tipline at (856) 757-7042.