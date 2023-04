One person was injured Wednesday morning when a fire destroyed a house in Camden, New Jersey.

CAMDEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A fire destroyed a home in Camden, New Jersey on Wednesday morning and left one person injured.

The fire began at about 1 a.m. at a home near Broadway and Jasper Street.

One person was taken to an area hospital and five other people made it out unharmed, officials said.

A cat died in the flames.

There was no immediate word on what started the fire.