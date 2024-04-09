Firefighter injured while battling house fire in Philadelphia's Kensington

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A firefighter was hurt while battling a house fire in Philadelphia's Kensington section Tuesday morning.

It happened at 4:30 a.m. in the 1800 block of East Orleans Street.

When crews arrived at the scene, they discovered heavy fire in the rear of the two-story row home.

One firefighter was injured while putting out the fire and was taken to the hospital. The firefighter received treatment and has since been released.

The fire was placed under control at 4:53 a.m. Three people were displaced.

The fire marshal was called in to investigate the cause.