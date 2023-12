Free parking throughout Camden, NJ, to encourage holiday shopping

CAMDEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- It will be free to park throughout Camden, New Jersey, for the rest of the year.

The goal is to encourage people to shop in the city and enjoy all the holiday happenings.

