Camden, NJ roller skating duo gets shoutout from Ebony Magazine

Inside Millennium Skate World in Camden, Darian McFadden has been teaching 6-year-old Jadaliz Guzman how to two-step on roller skates.
Guzman picked up skating less than a year ago.
McFadden says he would see the Guzman skating on Saturdays and would watch her and another instructor for basic things like how to balance on the wheels. Then one day she began coming to him for tips.
"Her grandmother had come up to me one day and said, 'Jada asked, she wants to skate just like you and she asked me to ask you if you could teach her some things,'" recalled McFadden.
Now every Saturday the two of them skate together.
Guzman says she trains with another instructor and learns fun tricks from McFadden. Their special bond went viral after Ebony Magazine and Blavity on Instagram spotlighted their fun video.
"It's my passion," said Guzman.
"We have a close little tight bond," said McFadden. "When I get to the skating rink, she's happy to see me, and I'm happy to see her. It's heartwarming to see that people like to see positive things."