The Camden Police Department swears in 1st Latino police chief in city's history

CAMDEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The City of Camden broke new ground Thursday by swearing in the first Latino police chief in the city's long history.
Chief Gabriel Rodriguez assumed the top position at the Camden County Police Department during this ceremony.
He becomes the third leader of the department over the last eight years.
Chief Rodriguez was born and raised in Camden, New Jersey, and has served the city as a police officers for 18 years and counting.
