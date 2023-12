Building fire causes partial roof collapse in Camden, New Jersey

CAMDEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A four-story building partially collapsed during an early morning fire Monday in Camden.

Firefighters responded to the 200 block of Line Street around 4 a.m. and were about to quickly put out the second alarm blaze. However, the roof, as well as the 2nd and 3rd floors of the building, gave way.

One person was taken to the hospital from the scene although authorities said that injury was unrelated to the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.