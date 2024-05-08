Young child seriously injured after being hit by car in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A toddler was seriously injured after being struck by a car on Wednesday, according to Philadelphia police.

It happened at approximately 5:30 p.m. on the 200 block of Comly Street in the city's Crescentville neighborhood.

Police say a 31-year-old woman was driving a blue Chevy Traverse when she struck a 3-year-old girl.

The driver remained on the scene, according to investigators.

The child was transported to Einstein Medical Center in critical condition, authorities say.

No further information has been released at this time.