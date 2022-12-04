14-year-old shot dead after attending birthday party in Camden

CAMDEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A teenager died after being shot in Camden, New Jersey on Saturday night.

It happened around 9:32 p.m. on the 1800 block of Mt. Ephraim Avenue.

Authorities say the 14-year-old male victim had attended a birthday party event at the Elks Lodge on Mt. Ephraim Avenue prior to the shooting.

The victim was found unconscious on Mt. Ephraim Avenue and transported to Cooper University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call the Camden County Prosecutor's Office at (856) 930-5355.