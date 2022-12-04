  • Watch Now

14-year-old shot dead after attending birthday party in Camden

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff via WPVI logo
Sunday, December 4, 2022 9:22PM

CAMDEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A teenager died after being shot in Camden, New Jersey on Saturday night.

It happened around 9:32 p.m. on the 1800 block of Mt. Ephraim Avenue.

Authorities say the 14-year-old male victim had attended a birthday party event at the Elks Lodge on Mt. Ephraim Avenue prior to the shooting.

The victim was found unconscious on Mt. Ephraim Avenue and transported to Cooper University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call the Camden County Prosecutor's Office at (856) 930-5355.

