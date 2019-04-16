Camden police trying to identify sex assault suspect

CAMDEN (WPVI) -- The hunt is on for a sexual assault suspect in Camden, New Jersey.According to Camden County police, the suspect assaulted the victim, an adult female, in her home on the 700 block of Royden Street just before 1 p.m. on Friday, April 12.Police are working to identify the suspect and have a distinctive composite sketch they are distributing to the public.Police said the male suspect knocked on the door and the victim let him in.According to Sgt. Carolyn Dona of The Camden County Police Department's Special Victims Unit, the victim told police her attacker talked his way into her home and initially was not aggressive."She opened the door she thought it was someone friendly, he wasn't suspicious looking," said Dona.Then the suspect robbed her at knife-point, stealing cash, tools and her phone, before sexually assaulting her, police said.The victim was able to give police a detailed description of the suspect. He is described as a Hispanic male, 30 to 40 years old, 5'8", 150 pounds with short, black curly hair and a full beard that was neatly trimmed. He wore a long-sleeve blue and white dress shirt and dress pants.Anyone with information should contact the Camden County Police Department tip line at