Camden teen sentenced to prison for murdering another teen

CAMDEN, N.J. (WPVI) -- A 15-year-old Camden boy will spend at least 17 years behind bars for the murder of a high school freshman, just blocks from his school.

A judge sentenced Kidron Roberts to 20 years in prison Friday.

The teen must serve 17 years before being eligible for parole.

Roberts shot 15-year-old Javonne Davis last November as he walked home from Camden High School with a friend.

Davis was a promising young athlete, who already had a 4-year-scholarship to Rutgers University as part of their future scholars' program.

Even though his family is still mourning their loss, they told Action News today they're praying for Roberts and his family.

"The defendant gets himself together, gets counseling, and be able to make changes in his life too," said James Henderson, victim's uncle.

"I just pray that he does rehabilitate because he is going to be out again," said victim's stepfather, Kemel Jones.

Roberts will be monitored for five years, following his release.
