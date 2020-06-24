bill cosby

Bill Cosby appeal: Camille Cosby breaks silence, says racism at root of husband's incarceration

PHILADELPHIA -- In her first major interview in six years, Camille Cosby breaks her silence after the Pennsylvania Supreme Court agreed to hear part of husband Bill Cosby's appeal to overturn his 2018 sex assault case.

The 82-year-old TV star has been imprisoned in suburban Philadelphia for nearly two years after a jury convicted him of drugging and sexually assaulting a woman at his home in 2004. He's serving a three- to 10-year sentence.

"Finally, there is a court -- the state's highest court -- that has said, 'Wait a minute. There are some problems here,'" Camille Cosby said in an interview with ABC News Wednesday.

She said she communicates with her husband every single day.

"My husband is doing very well. He is exercising, he is eating properly. I'm happy about that. And in terms of visiting him, no. I do not want to see my husband in that kind of an environment, and he doesn't want me to see him in that kind of environment," she said.

Comedian Bill Cosby has won the right to fight his 2018 sexual assault conviction before the Pennsylvania Supreme Court



Camille Cosby said she thinks racism is at the root of her husband's incarceration and claimed that the women who testified in the criminal trial presented no proof, despite Bill Cosby's conviction.

She added that she does not care if she receives blowback from the #MeToo movement.

"The #MeToo movement and movements like them have intentional ignorance pertaining to the history of particular white women who have -- from the very beginning -- accused black males of sexual assault without any proof whatsoever, no proof, anywhere on the face of the earth," Camille Cosby said.
