EMBED >More News Videos In this week's installment of "Can Ducis Do It?" our Ducis Rodgers takes on a soccer juggling challenge from a familiar name.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- In this week's installment of "Can Ducis Do It?" our Ducis Rodgers takes on a soccer juggling challenge from a familiar name.Philadelphia Union forward Andrew Wooten is challenging Ducis to juggle a soccer ball with his feet,Can he do it? Watch below: