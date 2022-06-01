localish

For Pete's Sake Cancer Respite Foundation gives patients a "break" from cancer

By Beccah Hendrickson
PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA -- When Marci Schankweiler's husband Pete was diagnosed with cancer in 1999, their friends did a fundraiser to send the couple on a respite trip, giving them a "break" from cancer.

After Pete passed away, Marci realized how valuable and necessary that time was for both of them.


She then decided to start a non-profit called For Pete's Sake Cancer Respite Foundation to afford other families the same opportunity to "get away" from the disease.

The non-profit partners with Woodloch Resort in the Poconos for all-inclusive trips, where every detail is taken care of. Families simply have to show up and relax.
