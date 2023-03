Emergency responders show support for 5-year-old Delaware boy in the hospital

The young boy is receiving his fourth treatment for cancer.

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- A young patient in Wilmington, Delaware received an impressive show of support from his community on Thursday night.

Five-year-old Kaiden is currently a patient at Nemours Children's Hospital. He is receiving his fourth treatment for cancer.

To ensure Kaiden wasn't alone in his journey, dozens of emergency responders, local police, and fire agencies drove by the hospital.

In doing so, an entire community boosted the boy's spirits during a difficult time.