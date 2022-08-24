Candy Gyrl Candy Truck is a lollipop-themed candy store on wheels

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We know about food trucks, the ice cream man, but what about the candy lady?

You can find Latifah Lackey driving around Philly in a multi-colored, lollipop-topped truck selling the latest and greatest hits from candy land.

Candy Gyrl is the sweet dream of a self-professed candy lover who rents the truck out for events, and has big plans for more outlets of her favorite sweets.

The truck is stocked with old-school faves like Blow Pops and Nerds, and the latest in gummies like gummy burgers and gummy sushi. The traveling candy truck can be booked for birthday parties, weddings, corporate events, and more.

