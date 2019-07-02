Cape May ice cream parlor displaying gay pride flags becomes target of slurs and theft

CAPE MAY, N.J. (WPVI) -- A popular Cape May County ice cream parlor says their flags and stickers displayed at the shop celebrating gay pride were stolen and vandalized. Also, homophobic comments were hurled their way.According to Fine Fellows Creamery co-owner Dustin Piccolo's Facebook post, Piccolo and his husband David Kinsey put up a flag last year only to have it ripped down then they tried again this year."This year we celebrated pride month with more color, we added the flag where our open sign hung. We also put smaller flags in our window boxes among the American flags we always have out. Within days all pride flags were taken. People have been heard screaming (expletive) at us at night while we are open with customers and employees present. This week we come to open the shop and find once again our sticker flag torn off the window," Piccolo said.The owners also commented on the outpouring of support they've seen in response to the thefts."The sheer volume of love and support was amazing. Outpouring of kindness and acceptance from total strangers has filled our hearts with joy," their post read. "...We are both beyond thankful. We love our community. It's often very, very challenging to continue in adversity. We don't scare easy and with your continued love and support we will be here for a very long time. "The Cape May County Prosecutor's Office said they are investigating and take cases involving biases against individuals seriously.