Police investigating after woman strikes child with skee-ball at Cape May arcade

Police say she threw the hard wooden ball after getting into an argument with another patron.

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 8:46PM
Police say she threw the hard wooden ball into back of the child's head after getting into an argument with another patron.

CAPE MAY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police in Cape May, New Jersey are looking for a woman accused of hitting a child in the back of the head with a skee-ball.

Investigators released video of the accused assailant, who was wearing a white dress, at an arcade. They also released clips of people she was with at the time.

Police say she threw the hard wooden ball after getting into an argument with another patron. But instead of hitting her target, she struck a child.

Anyone with information on the woman is asked to call Cape May Police.

