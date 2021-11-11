Health & Fitness

CHAT RECAP: Lung Cancer Awareness Month-what you should know

Should you be screened for lung cancer? Learn about lung disease symptoms, causes and treatments, as well as advice for recognizing and managing lung diseases.

Watch our recent Q&A with cancer experts from Capital Health as they answer viewer questions regarding lung cancer.
Africa F. Wallace, MD
Dr. Africa Wallace is a board certified thoracic surgeon who specializes in minimally invasive cardiothoracic procedures. Dr. Wallace obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree in biology from Harvard University and received a medical degree from the Georgetown University School of Medicine in Washington, D.C. Dr. Wallace completed her general surgery residency at Georgetown University Hospital and her cardiothoracic surgery residency at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC) in Pennsylvania. In addition, she completed postgraduate training as a minimally invasive thoracic and esophageal surgery fellow at UPMC.

Diana Kolman, MD
Dr. Kolman is board certified in pulmonary and critical care. After completing her internship and residency in internal medicine at Drexel University College of Medicine in Philadelphia, PA, Dr. Kolman was fellowship trained in interventional pulmonology at Cooper University Hospital in Camden, NJ. She received her medical degree from Ross University School of Medicine, in Dominica/West Indies.
