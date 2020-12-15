Final goodbye for Philadelphia police captain who died of COVID-19

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=8505406" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The Philadelphia Police Department is grieving the loss of two of its officers from the COVID-19 pandemic.

. @PhillyPolice lost a great man today, Captain Frank Milillo, a respected veteran and commanding officer of Southwest Detectives. He was known for working hard and paying attention to the details. Frank was a dedicated family man and will be deeply missed. Rest well, Frank! 🙏🏾💙 pic.twitter.com/G4Kg9XaGqM — Derrick Wood (@PPDDerrickWood) December 3, 2020

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Police Department said a final goodbye Tuesday to the commander of Southwest Detectives who lost his battle against COVID-19.Fellow offers, Commissioner Danielle Outlaw, and Mayor Jim Kenney attended Captain Frank Milillo's morning funeral at the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul.Captain Milillo, 53, was a 31-year veteran of the force. He died on December 3.Loved ones remember him as a dedicated family man with a huge heart.Days after the captain's death, his cousin Ed Milillo told Action News, "He's a family man, a great guy. As big as he was is as big as his heart."Ed Milillo said he spoke to his cousin a week before the 53-year-old father and husband was admitted to the hospital."I asked him how he felt. He said, 'OK.' He was concerned he was on oxygen," Ed Milillo said. "He said, 'We'll take it one day at a time.'"Police Inspector Derrick Wood tweeted on the day of Captain Milillo's passing: "Philadelphia police lost a great man today. Captain Frank Milillo, a respected veteran and commanding officer of Southwest Detectives. He was known for working hard and paying attention to the details. Frank was a dedicated family man and will be deeply missed. Rest well, Frank!"