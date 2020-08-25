Car catches fire while man is driving himself to hospital with gunshot wound, police say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was driving himself to the hospital after suffering a gunshot wound when his car caught fire, police said.

It happened around 11:45 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Broad Street and Susquehanna Avenue in North Philadelphia.

Police said a man and his girlfriend were driving when the car started smoking and he pulled over. The vehicle then caught fire.

According to investigators the man said the shooting happened near North 12th Street and West Girard Avenue. Police said the man suffered a gunshot wound to the groin; the girlfriend was not injured.

The man was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
north philadelphiacar firephiladelphia policeguns
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gym issues apology after membership misunderstanding
Man with throat slashed, found lying dead in street
Wildwood officer won't face charges after controversial arrest
AccuWeather Alert: Hot and Humid, Severe Storms Possible
Philly salon takes some services outdoors during pandemic
'It's going to be bad': Temple students, faculty protest in-person classes
Woman could have leg amputated after illegal street race
Show More
Archdiocese of Philadelphia makes decision on fall sports
Woman attacked during Mass offers words of forgiveness to suspect
76ers fire coach Brett Brown
2020 RNC: GOP convention showcases rising stars, dark warnings
Marco makes landfall, Laura could become strong hurricane as it moves into Gulf
More TOP STORIES News