Driver crashes car into Wilmington home minutes after stealing the vehicle

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- A house is now damaged after a car crashed right into it Sunday morning.

Police say the car was stolen just minutes before the crash at around 7: 30 a.m. at Lincoln and Sycamore streets.

According to police, the car was speeding when it plowed into the side of the home, causing significant damage.

The driver was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

No other injuries were reported.