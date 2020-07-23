Video shows car plowing into outdoor dining area in New York

NEW YORK -- Jarring surveillance video shows an out-of-control vehicle plowing into an outdoor dining area in New York.

Security footage shows a pickup truck crashing into L'Wren's curbside dining area around dusk on Tuesday.

The car slammed into several tables where patrons were eating.

WATCH | SURVEILLANCE VIDEO SHOWS CRASH
EMBED More News Videos

Jarring surveillance video shows an out-of-control vehicle plowing into an outdoor dining area in Brooklyn.



Three people were hurt, but fortunately their injuries were not serious.

Restaurants are required to put up 6-inch planters or barricades to provide a buffer between diners and traffic.

"I honestly never thought any of this stuff would happen, you know we built the barrier pretty tough to where if it does happen they would be protected," said Travis Klas. "Extremely fortunate for everybody, you know, that the guy driving, that would have been terrible for him to seriously hurt someone, it would have been terrible for everyone."

Police say the driver, about 20 years old, was operating the vehicle without a license and the owner said he tried to pull away after the incident, but he was flagged down.

He was charged with driving a vehicle without a driver's license.

The owner says the worst part about the incident was losing an entire night of business in an already tough time.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sunset parkbrooklynnew york citycar crashcoronavirus new york cityreopen nycabc7ny instagramcoronavirusrestaurantcar on sidewalkcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather Alert: Strong to Severe Storms This Evening
COVID-19 blamed for more crowds, trash at Devil's Pool
It was just like this black cloud': Bees swarm beachgoers in N.J.
Philly police officer charged for pepper spraying kneeling protesters
3 arrested in connection with murder of Florida fishing group
Philly high school football players pleading for fall sports season
Trump deploys feds to more states under 'law-and-order' push
Show More
Concert canceled due to COVID-19? Here are some tips to get refund
Philly NAACP, mayor, FOP concerned over Trump plan to deploy federal agents
Philly makes case to Art Commission for removal of Columbus statue
Gov. Murphy: Contact sports must be played outside
Lawyer suspected in shooting at judge's home linked to CA murder
More TOP STORIES News