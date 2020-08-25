Car catches fire while man is driving himself to hospital with gunshot wound, police say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was driving himself to the hospital after suffering a gunshot wound when his car caught fire, police said.It happened around 11:45 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Broad Street and Susquehanna Avenue in North Philadelphia.Police said a man and his girlfriend were driving when the car started smoking and he pulled over. The vehicle then caught fire.According to investigators the man said the shooting happened near North 12th Street and West Girard Avenue. Police said the man suffered a gunshot wound to the groin; the girlfriend was not injured.The man was taken to the hospital in serious condition.No arrests have been made at this time.Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.