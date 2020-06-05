Traffic

Car found submerged in Schuylkill River, no one inside

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A car was found submerged in the Schuylkill River early Friday morning.

Police received a call around 1 a.m. for a car in the water near the intersection of Kelly Drive and Midvale Avenue in East Falls.

When rescue crews arrived, the occupants of the vehicle were nowhere to be found.

It's not yet known how that car ended up in the water.

Police are continuing to investigate.
