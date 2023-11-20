Dozens of car break-ins reported at Wynnefield Heights apartment complex

Some residents of the complex told Action News items like credit cards and cash were stolen from their vehicles.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating after more than two dozen cars were broken into outside an apartment complex in the Wynnefield Heights neighborhood over the weekend.

The break-ins happened at the Presidential City Complex located off Presidential Boulevard near City Avenue.

Antara Das, who lives in the complex, said she found her car had been hit on Sunday morning.

"The back side passenger window was smashed," Das said. "My things were disheveled, but nothing was taken."

Some residents of the complex told Action News items like credit cards and cash were stolen from their vehicles.

Das said the concierge at the leasing office told her friend there were 26 break-ins.

Philadelphia police told Action News they are currently investigating 17 car thefts that happened on the property.

Residents said this isn't the first time the complex has dealt with crime. Bill Morrow, who lives on the grounds, said his car was one of several broken into in October 2022.

"We all reported it to the police. The police did come that time," he explained. "I'm not sure if they came this time. I have no idea. However, they didn't really do much. They just said lock your doors."

The 6abc data journalism team found there have been 173 thefts from cars in that police service area in the past 12 months, which is down from 237 in the previous year.

Despite the drop, Morrow said, "Most people are pretty worried about security here. In terms of cars, it's pretty worrisome."

Action News attempted to speak with someone from the leasing office at Presidential City on Monday, but they said they had no comment. There was no response when we reached out to property management.

"I'm extremely frustrated. The fact that it's gated and that there's security patrolling at night. How is security patrolling, but then there's 26 break-ins?" Das questioned.

Philadelphia police said they are investigating the incidents.

