At least a dozen cars vandalized in Philadelphia; suspect possibly caught on video

Action News obtained surveillance video from a home that captured two suspicious vehicles in the area.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Residents in Northeast Philadelphia woke up the day before Thanksgiving to find their car windows shattered and their personal belongings tossed in the streets.

"In the morning, my neighbor knocked on my door and told me they broke my window and my other neighbor's window," said Jose Lopez.

One man who spoke with Action News said he had no idea his car was one of at least a dozen vandalized overnight along Oakley Street between Tyson and Cottman streets.

"You guys broke the news to me. I think it's kind of crazy," Alex told Action News.

"Mine was completely destroyed," Alex continued. "I got alerts that my card was being used in other places and now I have to replace my cards and little things like that."

One was an orange sedan and another was a black sedan. Both were seen pulling up in front of one of the victim's cars.

In the video, you see someone get out with a flashlight. Moments later, they're seen looking around inside the car.

"As they were going through my car, another person went through my neighbor's car over here," said Sierra Martinez.

Neighbors say they feel frustrated and violated by the experience, saying they had to call out of work to deal with the mess the vandals left behind.

"I noticed one of my bags that's usually on my middle console in the street. As I looked up, I seen the window was gone and I looked through my car. Everything was went through, but nothing was taken," said Martinez.

Philadelphia police have not yet confirmed exactly how many vehicles were vandalized. Officers also did not say whether the orange or black sedans are a part of the ongoing investigation.