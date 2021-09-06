Cardi B

Cardi B, Offset welcome 2nd child

By Lisa Respers France, CNN
Carbi B's Grammy dress has social media talking

Kulture Kiari is officially a big sister.

Her mom and dad, rappers Cardi B and husband Offset, have welcomed their second child.

The couple made the announcement Monday on social media.

Cardi B shared a photo of her and Offset with their new bundle in what appeared to be a hospital bed.

It was captioned with "9/4/21" and three emoticons, including a blue heart which, coupled with the photo of the baby wrapped in a blue blanket, is leading followers to believe the baby is a boy.

The pair secretly married in September 2017 and got "engaged" on stage a month later.

Cardi B, left, and Offset arrive at the Pre-Grammy Gala And Salute To Industry Icons in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Jan. 25, 2020.

Photo by Mark Von Holden/Invision/AP, File



Daughter Kulture was born in July 2018.

Cardi B and Offset, who have split and reconciled more than once, kept the second pregnancy private until revealing her baby bump during a performance with his group Migos during the BET Awards, which aired in June.

The video in the media player above was used in a previous report.
