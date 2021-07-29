Christmas in July: Group makes care packages to send to local troops deployed overseas

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A group at Rivers Casino in Philadelphia put together 1,000 care packages on Thursday for local troops serving overseas. It's part of their annual Christmas in July event.Troops from Pennsylvania and New Jersey who are deployed overseas will be getting a little taste of home sent to wherever they are around the world."We care about them, we're thinking about them," said Emily Dones, community relations manager at Rivers Casino Philadelphia.The goal is to put a smile on their faces when these care packages arrive."We'll be sending Items like Utz potato chips, Wrigley's gum, peanut chews, things that are reminiscent of Philadelphia, of course, Tasty Cakes are included as well," Dones said.Liberty USO, an organization that has been helping to enhance the lives of service members for 80 years is teaming up with the casino to make this happen."Being back in person this year, to be able to continue to do our care package program means the world," said Kristen Lowe of Liberty USO.Through the partnership, they're upping the number from 200 to 1,000 care packages that will be put together.The packages will be shipped to soldiers in places such as Afghanistan, Kuwait and Egypt."Our servicemen and women are so brave being wherever they are protecting our freedom, serving their country," Dones said.Lowe said that an additional 1,500 care packages are already on the way to troops overseas, which brings the total to 2,500 care packages the service members should be receiving the packages by the end of next month.