LaunchCode offers free education, access to high-paying tech jobs in Philadelphia

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- This has been a rollercoaster of a year when it comes to employment, whether you're out of work and searching for a new gig or you're rebranding.

If you've ever considered a job in the tech industry, there's a free way to get educated, trained and started right here in Philadelphia. It's called LaunchCode .

"A lot of people realized during the pandemic that they're actually pretty good at technology but also feel that they don't have the resources to go after the opportunities," says Keighan Gunther, the assistant vice president of LaunchCode. "We're offering the education and we're doing it completely free."



The not-for-profit says there are over 5,000 open tech jobs in Philadelphia at this very moment.

They launched this program to give people from all walks of life the training and access to high-paying tech jobs.

They're currently enrolling their first Philly cohort of 150 people from all educational backgrounds, and no coding experience is required.
"It's just as important to sell yourself and talk about your work, so we also do all of the job readiness and interview training," Gunther says.

Enrollment closes May 9. Virtual classes start on June 10.

Click here for more information.
