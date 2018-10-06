Ford Motor Company to cut jobs in order to trim costs

Ford Motor Company says it will cut workers to give its business a shot in the arm.
The plan, announced Friday, includes a labor reorganization designed to trim costs.
However, there's no word on how many jobs will be eliminated or when it will happen.
The automaker's shares have dropped 26-percent this year.
Ford says its North American division is doing well, but the company has been struggling in Asia and Europe.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Related Topics:
careersu.s. & worldfordlayoff
careersu.s. & worldfordlayoff