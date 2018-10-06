U.S. & WORLD

Ford Motor Company to cut jobs in order to trim costs

EMBED </>More Videos

Ford Motor Company cutting jobs in order to trim costs. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on October 6, 2018.

Ford Motor Company says it will cut workers to give its business a shot in the arm.

The plan, announced Friday, includes a labor reorganization designed to trim costs.

However, there's no word on how many jobs will be eliminated or when it will happen.

The automaker's shares have dropped 26-percent this year.

Ford says its North American division is doing well, but the company has been struggling in Asia and Europe.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
careersu.s. & worldfordlayoff
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Indiana teacher makes scarves for cold students
Michigan man unknowingly uses meteorite as doorstop
Mega Millions jackpot at $420M ahead of tonight's drawing
Fat Bear Week: Watch these burly bears eat their way to hibernation
More u.s. & world
CAREERS
Job fair held at Pa. Convention Center
2018 PA Conference for Women - Event info, Exclusive interviews, Career advice
Wells Fargo to lay off 26,000 employees
DREAM JOB: How to get paid for eating pizza
More Careers
Top Stories
3 dead, 2 injured in Salem County crash
2 teens hospitalized following shooting in Juniata
16-year-old hospitalized after being shot in the back in Summerdale
Man shot following argument at Delaware County bar
Man hospitalized following late night shooting in Strawberry Mansion
Ardmore model allegedly murdered during fight over cocaine
Men now face federal charges in shooting of boy, 6
Concerns mount as Philadelphia homicide rates increase
Show More
Justices Sotomayor and Kagan speak at Princeton University
Search for missing endangered teen from Pennsauken
Chicago police officer convicted in Laquan McDonald shooting
Senator Collins backs Kavanaugh, paving way for confirmation
Lawsuit alleges LaCroix contains cockroach insecticide ingredient
More News