Advice on career advancement and work/life/balance for women

It was special edition of Inside Story focusing on topics from the upcomingTamala Edwards interviews a panel of six women executives about career advancement, choosing mentors, pay equity and work/life/balance.We get the Inside Story from our all-female panel, looking at topics such as career advancement, life transitions, women as breadwinners, discrimination in the workplace and more.This week's panel is comprised of Paula McDermott, Vice President of integrated marketing at 6abc; Suzanne Borgos, Senior Vice President of Corporate Services Capital Health; Shannon Davis, VP of Human Resources at Target; Daniela Mardarovici, co-head of Mulisector Macquarie Investment Management; Nicole Dinello, Head of Bristol-Myers Squibb Network for Women and Nia Meeks, Marketing Manager Greenberg Traurig LLP.