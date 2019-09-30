Careers

Advice on career advancement and work/life/balance for women

By Niki Hawkins
It was special edition of Inside Story focusing on topics from the upcoming Pennsylvania Conference for Women. Tamala Edwards interviews a panel of six women executives about career advancement, choosing mentors, pay equity and work/life/balance.

EMBED More News Videos

The panel go deep on how women are treated and perceived in the workplace.


We get the Inside Story from our all-female panel, looking at topics such as career advancement, life transitions, women as breadwinners, discrimination in the workplace and more.
EMBED More News Videos

The power panel offers advice for women in the workplace.




This week's panel is comprised of Paula McDermott, Vice President of integrated marketing at 6abc; Suzanne Borgos, Senior Vice President of Corporate Services Capital Health; Shannon Davis, VP of Human Resources at Target; Daniela Mardarovici, co-head of Mulisector Macquarie Investment Management; Nicole Dinello, Head of Bristol-Myers Squibb Network for Women and Nia Meeks, Marketing Manager Greenberg Traurig LLP.
EMBED More News Videos

Our diverse group of women deliver messages of motivation and inspiration.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
careerscareer advicepa conference for womeninside storycareers
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New Jersey girl missing for 2 weeks as manhunt continues
1 dead, 2 injured after Kensington triple shooting
17-year-old hunter fatally shot after being mistaken for deer
86-year-old woman assaulted at NJ nursing home, son says
TIMELINE: The search for 5-year-old Dulce Maria Alavez
Humans can get tuberculosis from deer, the CDC says
AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, cooler today
Show More
Berks authorities probing deaths of boy, girl found in home
3 of 4 escapees from Ohio jail arrested in North Carolina
Trenton officer shoots armed suspect after altercation
Man trapped in crushed car records his own rescue
LA's mystery subway singer tells her story after serenade goes viral
More TOP STORIES News