Jersey singer Carie McCay uses, garden voice to honor late son, help community

By Beccah Hendrickson
EMBED <>More Videos

'Carie Cares' uses music, garden to honor son, community

MOUNT HOLLY, N.J. -- Carie McCay is a Mount Holly, New Jersey soul singer and non-profit founder who helps feed her community with her backyard garden, affectionately called Buttonwood Farms.

Her ministry is called "Carie Cares/Soul Singer" and she does everything from feed the homeless to donate medical equipment.

It's all in honor of her son, Justice, who died of an overdose in 2015.

She says her son always used to tell her to do something with her voice and after he passed away, she recorded an album called "I Brought A Little Justice Into This World" in his honor.

The sales from the album help funds her non-profit.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiawpviall goodlocalish
TOP STORIES
7 children among at least 13 dead in Philadelphia duplex fire
Neighbors shocked, heartbroken after fire kills 13 in Fairmount
AccuWeather: Accumulating snow Thursday night into Friday
19-car pileup on Passyunk Avenue Bridge due to icy conditions
UPenn professor's anti-Asian comments spark backlash
'Jeopardy!' champion Amy Schneider robbed at gunpoint
92 Philadelphia schools going temporarily virtual due to pandemic
Show More
2-year-old 'seeing himself' in 'Encanto' sends powerful message
Daughter finds Philly shooting victim's body in bedroom: Police
Evidence emerging cloth masks are not as effective as N95 masks
Armed suspect killed after firing shots at SWAT officers: Officials
Powerball lottery jackpot at $610M; winning numbers drawing Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News