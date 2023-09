The search for the lost grave of Mexican poet Gilberto Owen has connected Mexican-born writer Carlos José Pérez Sámano with his roots.

Poetry in motion: The search for the grave of Mexican poet Gilberto Owen

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The search for the lost grave of Mexican poet Gilberto Owen has connected Mexican-born writer Carlos José Pérez Sámano with his roots.

Their travels were similar, growing up in the city of Toluca, Mexico, and then both later venturing to Philadelphia.

That connection spurred an interest to find one of Mexico's most revered poets who was unceremoniously buried in an unmarked grave in Philadelphia after his death.