Delaware school secretary honored for outstanding service to students, community

NEW CASTLE, Delaware (WPVI) -- Oftentimes, the unsung heroes among us are the ones who work behind the scenes and don't get the recognition they deserve.An elementary school in New Castle changed all of that Wednesday by honoring their pretty incredible school secretary.At Carrie Downie Elementary School, they brought in Delaware state officials to declare today "Dominique Spencer Day." New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer surprised her with the proclamation.Since 2016, Spencer has been working hard in the background for more than 300 students and their families.Along with her daily job duties, Spencer and other staff members raised money to help feed families in need during the pandemic. She also led a school supply drive, collecting more than 300 backpacks and other necessities."I live around the corner, so I know our community very well," said Spencer. "I just like to make sure that our kids here and our families are not only served from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., but always.""I'm here always if they need something, whether it's help at a soccer game, or shampoo or food or whatever the case may be. We at the Colonial School District can provide that for them since we do strive so much for our community."Spencer was given gifts and balloons on this day named after her.A graduate of William Penn High School, she was one of the mascots. Today, she continues to cheer on the younger kids in the district every day as lead secretary.