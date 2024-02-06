Dillon Dube, Cal Foote, Alex Fromenon and Michael McCleod have also surrendered in connection to the allegations

Carter Hart surrenders to Canadian police after 5 hockey players charged with sexual assault

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Flyers goalie Carter Hart is one of five hockey players who surrendered to Canadian authorities Monday to face a sexual assault charge.

It stems from a June 2018 incident in London, Ontario.

Hart, along with Dillon Dube, Cal Foote, Alex Fromenon and Michael McCleod, were all members of the gold medal-winning Canadian World Junior Team in 2018 out celebrating their win.

Police say an investigation at the time of the incident concluded without charges. However, the case was reviewed in 2022.

Authorities say there was new evidence that led to these current charges.

Police also apologized for the length of time the investigation took.

They are not releasing any other details, saying the case is in the hands of the court.

The Flyers say they will respond appropriately when the outcome is made public.