Body of Haddon Twp., N.J. woman found in Camden; death ruled homicide

CAMDEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The death of a Haddon Twp. woman, whose body was found earlier this week in Camden, New Jersey, has been ruled a homicide.

The Camden County Prosecutor's Office said 26-year-old Cathleen McGrath was found dead Wednesday afternoon.

Officers were called to the area of 8th Street and Atlantic Avenue just before 2 p.m. after her body was found.

There was no further word as to how McGrath died or why her death is being called a homicide.

Prosecutors say the investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Michael Dons of the Camden County Prosecutor's Office Homicide Unit at (856) 916-9292 and Detective Maria Bagby of the Camden County Police Department at (609) 519-6947. Tips can also be submitted online at Camden.tips.