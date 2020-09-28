CDC releases guidelines for celebrating Thanksgiving holiday safely

The CDC has broken down the guidelines into 3 areas governing lower-risk, moderate-risk and higher-risk activities:
Lower-Risk Activities
- Having a small dinner with only people who live in your household
- Preparing traditional family recipes for family and neighbors, especially those at higher risk of severe illness from COVID-19, and delivering them in a way that doesn't involve contact with others
- Having a virtual dinner and sharing recipes with friends and family
- Shopping online rather than in person on the day after Thanksgiving or the next Monday
- Watching sports events, parades, and movies from home
Moderate-Risk Activities
- Having a small outdoor dinner with family and friends who live in your community
- Lower your risk by following CDC's recommendations on hosting gatherings or cook-outs.
- Visiting pumpkin patches or orchards where people use hand sanitizer before touching pumpkins or picking apples, wearing masks is encouraged or enforced, and people are able to maintain social distancing
- Attending a small outdoor sports events with safety precautions in place
Higher-Risk Activities
Avoid these higher risk activities to help prevent the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19, the CDC says:
- Going shopping in crowded stores just before, on, or after Thanksgiving
- Participating or being a spectator at a crowded race
- Attending crowded parades
- Using alcohol or drugs, which can cloud judgement and increase risky behaviors
- Attending large indoor gatherings with people from outside of your household
As always, on Thanksgiving morning you and your family can tune into 6abc. The parade up the Parkway is on hold this year, but we are still kicking off the holiday season with everyone's favorite event - the 6abc Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Celebration!
Instead of filling the streets with floats, balloons, marching bands and great performances, 6abc will be filling your home with the same great holiday entertainment beginning at 8:30 a.m. on Thanksgiving morning.
Cecily Tynan, Rick Williams, Adam Joseph, Alicia Vitarelli and Karen Rogers will be back, with all of the fun and merriment that you expect from a Thanksgiving Day Parade.